Washington Beer Commission brings craft beer festival to Kennewick

Over the past nine years the Washington Beer Commission has worked to promote craft beers that are made in the state.

The Commission holds a number of Craft Beer Festivals on the West side of the mountains, and one in Spokane, but this year they’re bringing one to the Tri-Cities.

“Tri-Cities is a burgeoning home for craft beer. 75% of the hopps grown to make beer in the United states are grown in the Yakima Valley, in this region, so it’s natural that people would want to come to the source, and Tri-Cities certainly fits that bill,” said Eric Radovich with the Commission.

There will be 36 different breweries at the event at the Southridge Sports and Events Complex in Kennewick on Saturday, including several from the Tri-Cities. Radovich says this event is unique because the brewers and brewery owners will be the ones pouring your samples.

“There are a number of breweries coming from the West side of the state, many of which the folks over here haven’t experienced,” Radovich said.

Saturday’s event runs from noon to 6 p.m. You can buy tickets online at the Washington Beer Commission website and save $5. Admission includes a commemorative tasting glass and six 5 oz. tastes. Additional tasting tokens may be purchased at $2 each or three for $5. Designated driver admission is $5 and available at the door only (includes free water/soda