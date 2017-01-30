Washington AG files lawsuit against President following immigration executive order

Washington’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced he is filing a Federal lawsuit Monday against President Trump, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and high-ranking administration officials, declaring unconstitutional key parts of the executive order on immigration.

Washington Governor Jay Inslee joined Attorney General Bob Ferguson in Olympia in announcing a Federal lawsuit against that action.

A total of 16 states and Washington DC are a part of the lawsuit that seeks to not only seeks to declare parts of the order unconstitutional, but to temporarily halt its implementation until the court can make a ruling.

President Trump signed an Executive Order over the weekend indefinitely barred Syrian refugees from entering the United States, suspended all refugee admissions for 120 days and blocked citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, refugees or otherwise, from entering the United States for 90 days, Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.