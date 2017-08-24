Walla Walla wants your eclipse glasses for a good cause

Instead of leaving those eclipse glasses lying around the house, Walla Walla is collecting the safety tool for a good cause.

David Brauhn with the city says Astronomers Without Borders collects the glasses for kids in 3rd world countries.

“They will be sending them to Africa and other countries so that children can experience that rare and beautiful experience and teach them about science,” says Brauhn.

He adds it is also a good way to keep the glasses out of the landfill. The community is invited to drop off their glasses at the library during normal hours, Brauhn says they have had over 125 people drop off their glasses.