Walla Walla Town Center mall announces anchor stores

Several anchor stores have been announced for the new Walla Walla Town Center, set to be open Spring of 2018.

Officials say Bed Bath & Beyond, Hobby Lobby, Famous Footwear, Ross, Marshall’s, Ulta, Shopko and Sportsman’s Warehouse, will be a few of the main stores located at what is being called the “region’s largest shopping destination.”

The Walla Walla Town Center REA President and co-developer on the project, Alan Gottlieb said in a press release, the center currently has more than 70% of the space leased, but is still looking for tenants. Gottlieb says the idea behind the center is to have a blend of large national retailers and small local tenants.

Construction for the open-air center is scheduled to begin this summer and design plans are set to be released soon. The “Walla Walla Town Center is first and foremost a community center. We are providing a place for people to shop but also a destination for people to come together,” says Gottlieb.