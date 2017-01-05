Walla Walla students mourn death of classmate

Walla Walla Public Schools administrators announced Thursday that a high school student passed away at his home on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Walla Walla High School and SEA-TECH Junior Trevett Sandberg passed away Wednesday morning at his home. District officials say they’re working closely with the family to provide support and guidance following the teen’s death.

Superintendent Wade Smith, Communications Director Mark Higgins and school counselors Angie Gardea and Miranda Lincoln met with the family Wednessday. The district also arranged for additional community resources to support the family during their loss.

“Out of respect for the wishes of the family, the district waited until today to release information about the death of Trevett,” Superintendent Smith said. “Understandably, they requested a need for family privacy and additional time to notify family and friends.” The district’s Crisis Response program has been activated to help support staff and students. A grief room has been set-up in the Wa-Hi library and at SEA-TECH to provide counseling support for students if needed. Details regarding funeral services aren’t yet available.