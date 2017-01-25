Walla Walla Police: Man arrested after police chase, throwing gun, drugs out window

A 31-year-old is behind bars after police say he lead officers on a rush-hour pursuit, had drugs and a gun he threw out of his car.
Walla Walla police say Seth Cunha is facing numerous felony charges Tuesday after being stopped for a routine traffic stop near Touchet Street. Officers say he handed over his drivers license and a K-9 was preparing to conduct an exterior sniff of his vehicle, when he took off.
Officers say the chase went down numerous streets before they lost track of the car for a short period of time. Officers later found the car a short time later near the intersection of Division and Edgewood and Cunha was taken into custody without further incident.
During the chase officers believe he had tossed out a gun from his car near Main Street and Touchet, which was later found by a community member. They also found a package containing several thousand dollars. In another location, officers found over 3 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, Hydrocodone pills, and drug paraphernalia.
Officials ask that any suspicious items found along the side of the road or planting strips be reported.
