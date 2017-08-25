Walla Walla Little League team welcomed home in style

To welcome the Walla Walla Valley Little League team home in style, the city is hosting a parade.

Officials say community members are encouraged to come out Monday at 5:30 p.m. and show their support for the team. The 13 boys won the Northwest Tournament and represented the northwest region in the Little League World Series in Pennsylvania.

The parade will start at the intersection of Palouse Street and Main Street and proceed to the intersection of First and Main, where City of Walla Walla Mayor Allen Pomraning and Chair of the Walla Walla County Commissioners Jim Duncan will read an official proclamation honoring the team.

In a press release, drivers are reminded there will be delays on Main Street and cross streets. The intersection of First and Main will be temporarily blocked off to vehicle traffic.