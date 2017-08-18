Walla Walla Little League team to play first game in World Series

Playing against teams from around the nation and the world, the Walla Walla Valley Little League team will take on their first opponent in the World Series tournament in Pennsylvania Friday.

To show support, city leaders, police and firefighters created a video on Facebook with “Take Me Out to the Ball Game,” playing in the background.

The messages range from “Go Team,” to “Make us proud,” and has already gathered several comments of support from others in the community.

The players won the Little League Baseball Northwest Regional Tournament in San Bernardino, CA, over the week of August 6-12th. That win sent the team of 13 players to Pennsylvania to compete.

The first game is against the “West” team, which is out of California. Community members can catch the game at 1 p.m. Pacific Time and you can catch it on ESPN.