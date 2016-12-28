WA worker compensation rate set to increase in 2017

Employers in Washington will see a slight increase in workers compensation rates starting in 2017.

Tim Church with Washington State Labor and Industries says over the past six years, the average annual workers’ compensation rate has increase only about 1%.

“We use the inflation rate as a bench mark, and our goal is to always keep it underneath the inflation rate and we did that and then some. The inflation rate I believe was around 2%,” says Church.

He says the 0.7% increase translates to about $10.00 more a year per employee. Employers and workers around Washington pay into the workers’ comp system so they’re covered if someone suffers a work-related injury or illness. Last year, L&I covered nearly 93,000 claims in Washington.

Church adds with worker injury prevention programs they have been able to decrease the amount spent each year and keep costs down.

For more information about the rate change, you can head to the Washington L&I website.