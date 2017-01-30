WA Republican Party Chair calls WA AG lawsuit against Trump a political move

Washington State Republican party chair Susan Hutchinson called the Attorney General’s lawsuit against Trump’s executive order on immigration nothing more than a political move.

“He is in a situation right now, where he is gaining attention of the far-left base, you could call them the primary group, the folks that will decide who the candidate will be out of the Democrat primary, today he announced basically he is running for Governor,” says Hutchinson.

At a press conference held Monday, Hutchinson adds it is an attention-getting move for AG Bob Ferguson and says President Trump’s move will only help keep American’s safer. She believes it is false that this move will help terrorist efforts and quotes, “bullies always respond to strength,” calling President Obama’s eight-years weak and that this “strength [will] keep them in their place.”

Hutchinson also added after talking with lawyers the argument for the suit is what she calls “a thin argument legally.”

Washington’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced he is filing a federal lawsuit Monday against President Trump, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and high-ranking administration officials, declaring unconstitutional key parts of the executive order on immigration.