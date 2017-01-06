WA Governor proclaims “Blue Friday” in honor of Seahawks

Happy Blue Friday! It is officially the day to wear your Seahawks gear, after Washington’s Governor signed a proclamation outlining all the triumphs of the football team.

In front of a pumped up group of fans, one of the retired Seahawks, Marcus Trufant, helped Washington’s Governor Jay Inslee and several other state leaders raise the 12 flag at the capitol steps Friday.

“This is how we love it in the great Northwest, great community, the best fans on earth of course the 12 fans,” says Trufant.

Gov. Jay Inslee declared January 6th, “Blue Friday,” ahead of the football team’s playoff game Saturday against the Detroit Lions.

This is the fifth consecutive year the team has qualified to play in the post-season. You can listen to all the action of the Seahawk game right here on NewsRadio610KONA, starting Saturday at 3 p.m.