WA, OR cities rank in middle for best locations to say “I do”

Before you say “yes” to a location for your wedding, a new study found the best and worst places to say “I do.”

According to Wallet Hub the best place to get married for your budget, convenience and enjoyment is Las Vegas and the worst is Newark, NJ.

Out of the 150 biggest cities in the nation, Washington and Oregon ranked in the middle to the bottom with Portland at 23rd, Spokane at 24th, Seattle at 32nd, Vancouver, WA at 94th and Tacoma at 100th.

Washington did take the top spot with having the most event planners per 100,000 people or about 96, which is 22 times more than in Stockton, California the city with the fewest or about 4.

You can find the full list at WalletHub.com.