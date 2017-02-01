WA bill looks to eliminate Daylight Saving time

A bill in Olympia was introduced Wednesday that would eliminate the need to set your clocks forward in the spring and back in the fall.

Republican Senator Jim Honeyford from Sunnyside is the sponsor and says recent studies on the affects of the time change spurred him to act.

“Do have increased traffic accidents, increased crimes, increased health problems, creates problems for agriculture and increased suicides, I thought that was interesting,” says Honeyford.

If passed, Senate Bill 5329 would keep Washington State on Pacific Standard Time year-round.