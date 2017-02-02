WA bill clarifies use of deadly police force following Zambrano-Montes shooting

Lawmakers heard testimony Thursday in Olympia on Senate Bill 5073, that tweaks and clarifies when the use of deadly force is allowed by police officers.

It’s based, at least in part, on what has transpired in Pasco in the wake of the shooting death of Antonio Zambrano-Montes. Almost exactly two years ago, Pasco Police shot and killed Antonio Zambrano-Montes because he posed a rising threat to them and the people in the area of 10th and Lewis. Since then, police and civic groups have worked on policies to improve relationships and accountability.

Felix Vargas of the group Consejo Latino and a former officer spoke at the public hearing and talked about the study released last August for Pasco police.

“Our working group is now engaged in a collaborate effort aimed at achieving modern community policing practices and is committed to full implementation of 23 recommendations made in a U.S. Department of Justice Commission study,” says Vargas.

Vargas adds it’s time to put in place statewide policing standards.