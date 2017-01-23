VIDEO: Pasco Fire investigating fire at abandoned home

Pasco Fire investigators are looking into what caused a fire at an abandoned home over the weekend.

The fire broke out Saturday afternoon at a boarded up house in the 100 block of North 7th Avenue.

Pasco Police say no one has lived in the home for several years. Once fire fighters put out the flames, they were able to enter the building and found no one inside. Anyone with information about the blaze is asked to contact Pasco Police.