VIDEO: Mariners pass through Tri-Cities on Caravan

The Mariners came back to the Tri-Cities as part of their team Caravan and for one of the players it was more like a homecoming.

Richland native Shawn O’Malley said he was excited to be back to visit with his friends and see his family. Before meeting with fans and giving out autographs at Columbia Basin College, he along with two other teammates visited families at Kadlec.

Dan Altavilla, Shawn O’Malley, Rick Rizzs and the Mariners mascot Moose, gave out baseballs, a stuffed version of the Mariners Moose, and autographed pictures of the players to families in the NICU unit on Friday.

“Just put a smile on their face, giving 20-30 seconds of your time is worth so much to these kids and its fun to just see them smile, especially when they see that big furry Moose, they get all excited,” says O’Malley.

The families were certainly surprised to see the players walk through their hospital room door. Many of them said it was a great experience and it was nice to see the players take time out of there day.