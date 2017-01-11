Vacant building collapses in Kennewick

Crew work to tear down the rest of a vacant building which collapsed due to snow in Kennewick off of Columbia Drive near Zips Wednesday morning.

Kennewick police Sergeant Ken Lattin says they do not believe any homeless people were inside during the collapse.

“The front of the building faces Columbia Drive, it is all glass and would have been wide open, so anyone who would have been in there at night on a regular basis whether using a flashlight or building a fire inside would have been visible to the street, just no information to believe anyone was inside,” says Lattin.

He also adds firefighters checked throughout the rumble to make sure no one was in the building.

The street was closed for a short time in case the building fell into the road, but it has since been open to traffic again. Officers say the building is owned by the Port of Kennewick.