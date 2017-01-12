US Fish and Wildlife looks at reintroducing Grizzly Bears to WA

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is looking at several proposals to reintroduce Grizzly Bears back into the Washington ecosystem.

Officials say the bears would be placed in rural areas of the North Cascades National Park near Winthrop. They say although there are six populations of grizzly bears in North America, the last-known siting of grizzlies in the United States portion of the North Cascades Ecosystem is 1996.

The four plans include taking no action to restore a reproducing population of approximately 200 bears through the capture and release.

Department of Fish and Wildlife officials are asking for public comment throughout February, the closest open house to the Mid-Columbia is in Cle Elum, February 13th.

However, webinars are scheduled for Tuesday, February 14 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Pacific Time and Sunday, February 26 from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Pacific Time.

The public also is invited to submit written comments. Comments may also be submitted through March 14, 2017 via regular mail or hand delivery at: Superintendent’s Office, North Cascades National Park Service Complex, 810 State Route 20, Sedro Woolley, WA 98284

The public open houses will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the following locations:

Cle Elum – February 13 at the Putnam Centennial Center

Cashmere – February 14 at the Riverside Center

Winthrop – February 15 at the Red Barn

Omak – February 16 at the Annex Facility at Okanogan County Fairgrounds

Bellingham – February 21 at the Bellingham Technical College

Darrington – February 22 at the Darrington Community Center

Sultan – February 23 at the Sultan High School

Renton – February 24 at the Renton Community Center