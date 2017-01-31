Union Pacific employee killed after hit by train near Burbank

A man has died after getting hit by a train Tuesday morning at the Burbank area near Boise Cascade.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders arrived to the scene after according to scanner traffic, the train stopped when the conductor realized the train had hit a man.

His identity has not yet been released, but Union Pacific officials confirm that it was one of their employees. Union Pacific is cooperating in the investigation into the death and tells our news partners at KEPR Action News: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and coworkers of the employee. We will provide more information when it becomes available.”

Investigators will likely be at the scene for several more hours investigating.