Unattended pit fire may have set house abalze

Kennewick fire fighters were called out to a home at 204 E. 2nd Avenue early Wednesday morning for a report of a car port on fire. Investigators say a man, woman, and infant escaped the house safely and called 911.

Fire Inspector Brian Ellis said the residents admitted that they had been using an outdoor fire pit under their car port the night before. Because the fire appeared to start in the car port area then spread to the rest of the house, the fire pit is being investigated as the possible cause of the blaze.

Temperatures at the time the fire started were around 15 degrees, and much cooler with the wind chill factor. Because of the dangerously cold conditions, fire officials requested that Ben Franklin Transit provide a bus for fire fighters to use between shifts to help them stay warm and get them out of the elements.

Ellis said the house was seriously damaged by the blaze, but might not be a total loss.