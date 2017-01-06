Umatilla house fire leaves seven people without a place to go

At least seven people are without a place to stay after a fire destroyed a single-story home.

Umatilla County Firefighters say 10 people were inside when a fire broke out Thursday night but no one was hurt. Firefighters are still trying to determine why all the people were at the home or if they all lived there.

The home is a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation but it is believed to be accidental.

Firefighters say cold weather did play a small role in the efforts to put out and caused slippery conditions for the crews.

All seven people without a place to stay were put up in a motel, until the Red Cross could be called and help out.