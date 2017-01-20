U.S. Lawmakers of Washington share thoughts on Presidential Inauguration

Several U.S. lawmakers from across Washington attended the Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. commenting on Donald Trump becoming the 45th President of the United States. 4th Congressman Dan Newhouse, 5th District Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers and U.S. Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell all attended the ceremony.

4th District Congressman Dan Newhouse said in a statement he is looking forward to working with President Trump, Vice President Pence and “Congress to ensure that our freedoms are defended, that America is safe, and that our economy is strong.” Newhouse posted a video on social media describing the atmosphere of Inauguration day and told Newsradio610KONA over the phone he plans to attend the parade as well.

U.S. Senator Patty Murray of Washington attended the Presidential Inauguration but she said in a statement she went to support former President Obama and the “peaceful transfer of power in our great country.” Murray added she wore a pink Planned Parenthood scarf to show she will continue to fight against any plans to roll back the progress she said the country and Washington has made.

U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers attended the Inauguration Friday afternoon and said in a statement, “The significance of this historic moment, regardless of your political beliefs, is one that sets America apart from the rest of the world.” She said she looks forward to working with President Trump and Vice President Pence to offer relief to families across the country.

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell of Washington simply thanked former President Obama for his service to the country but has not released any statement or made mention of the Inauguration on her social media account.

Back in Washington state, about 200 protesters gathered on the Capitol steps in Olympia protesting President Trump and his Inauguration.

Other protests and rallies are also scheduled for later in the day in Portland, Oregon, and Seattle.