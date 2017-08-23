Two teens charged for multiple graffiti incidents in Hermiston

Two teens face charges after a Hermiston officer caught the pair leaving an area with freshly painted graffiti on a fence.

Officers say the 15-year old Irrigon boy and a 16-year old Boardman boy crossed the street in front of an officer around 2:20 a.m. and then started running. The corporal said he saw the graffiti on a fence and could smell fresh paint in the area.

Police caught up to the two boys off the 800 block of W Juniper Ave. and both were taken into custody for breaking city curfew. Upon further investigation officers say they found multiple graffiti marks on homes, businesses and property in the southwest area of town.

Hermiston police say both were charged with felony Criminal Mischief in the First Degree, Unlawfully Applying Graffiti, Unlawful Possession of Graffiti Implements, and curfew. Both males were released to their parents and citations were issued for Failure to Supervise Minor Child.

The Chief of police says the vandalism was not directly tied to any gang affiliations and instead alluded to marijuana.

The city does have a curfew law on the books requiring all kids under the age of 16-years-old to be with parents if they are out past 10:00 p.m., in most cases.