Two Moses Lake burglary suspects arrested thanks to K-9 team

Two Grant County women were arrested Tuesday morning after Sheriff’s K-9 “Edo” and partner Deputy Tyson Voss helped catch them after a burglary south of Moses Lake.

A homeowner reported someone trying to break into their home off the 4600 block of Road M-Southeast around 4:45 a.m. The homeowner said a car was fleeing the area and heading toward Moses Lake.

Deputies were able to stop a car near Road M-Southeast and Road 4-Southeast, and identified the two people inside as 30 –year-old Nadine Nicole Gerda Channell Kile and 36-year-old Delia A. Vasquez. But deputies thought there might still be a suspect inside the home, and having no reason to hold the two people, they were released.

After further investigation, deputies found tire prints that they matched to Kile’s vehicle. When they went back to where the two women were last seen, the car was there, but the two woman were missing.

The K-9 and deputy found the two hiding in a nearby potato field. Both suspects surrendered without further incident after being told by Voss that Edo was after them. Both now face charges of suspicion of residential burglary.