Two dead in semi vs. car crash near Patterson

Two people are dead and a driver seriously hurt following a crash between a semi and van early Wednesday off of Highway 14 near Patterson.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson says according to the semi truck driver, three co-workers in the mini van, attempted to pass another car. But he says the van lost control and was T-boned by the truck. Troopers say during the crash there were foggy conditions and icy roads.

Thorson says the driver of the van, Alfredo Perez from Umatilla survived but is in serious condition and the two passengers, Ramiro Valdez-Galvez from Umatilla and Pedro Santiago-Menchu from Hermiston died in the crash. The semi truck driver from Toppenish was not injured.

Thorson says the highway was closed for most of the day for the investigation but reopened around 1:00 p.m.