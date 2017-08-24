One dead, one seriously hurt following multi-truck crash on I-90

Troopers say one person died, one is in serious condition after a multi-truck crash involving a semi on I-90 near Ellensburg.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Brian Moore says they received reports of a brush fire Thursday morning near the Ryegrass rest stop. He says the trooper on scene reported that the eastbound lanes needed to be shut down due to low visibility on I-90.

“At about the same time, as he was in the process of closing the lanes, several vehicles that were already in the smoke filled highway were involved in a collision,” says Moore.

Moore says a semi, a truck, a truck pulling a travel trailer and a car were all involved in the crash. The passenger in the truck with the trailer died on route to the hospital, the driver is in serious condition. Moore says they are still investigating what lead up to the crash but smoke is believed to be a contributing factor.

Fire personnel from Kittitas Valley Fire Districts #2, #4, and #7 along with crews from the Department of Natural Resources are expected to be in the area until late Thursday night putting out hot spots of the 100 acres fire, drivers are asked to take it slow. Lane restrictions are also expected throughout the evening due to the fire and the crash investigation.