Two arrested after spotted in Pasco stolen car

A man and woman sit behind bars after a Pasco officer spotted the pair driving a car early this Tuesday that had been stolen Monday afternoon.

Officers say a car was reported stolen from 4th and Sylvester after the keys were left in it. Despite having distinctive qualities, like 22″ rims and plastic taped over the broken driver’s window, officers did not spot it until Tuesday morning around 1:22 a.m. The two men inside were able to be stopped and arrested at Fiesta Foods.

Pasco police say 26-year-old Andrea Nunez and Brett Rehn now face charges for possession of a stolen vehicle and illegal drug charges due to some evidence found during their arrests.

Officers are also asking for any information on where the car was during Monday afternoon and night and who might of been driving it.