Two arrested after reports of illegal drug sales at Moses Lake park

After looking into reports of illegal drug sales at a Moses Lake park, two men were arrested Tuesday.

Moses Lake officers say following an investigation, they arrested both 21-year-old Dante Scoby and 21-year-old Yuridia B. Marmolejo who were in a car at McCosh Park.

Officers say a search warrant for the car turned up meth, heroin and prescription narcotic pills, as well as, scales and packaging materials.

Scoby was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of heroin with intent to deliver, both with a school zone enhancement (illegal drug sales within 1,000 feet of a school). Scoby was also booked on charges of possession of a dangerous weapon (brass knuckles), possession of oxycodone and possession of suboxone.

Marmelejo was booked on charges of possession of methamphetamine.