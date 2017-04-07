Two arrested in connection with Kennewick home invasion robbery

Two men have been arrested in a home invasion robbery where an 18-year-old woman was hit in the head by a baseball bat.

Kennewick police say Darrell Bussell, 20, and Devon Smith, 19, were arrested in the 200 block of Craighill Ave. Both face robbery charges in the first degree.

The other men reportedly involved by witnesses, a total of 5 to 7, have not yet been arrested. Officers say a woman called around 9:40 p.m. last Wednesday after she said at least 5 to 7 men barged into her home in the 800 block of W. 26th Avenue in Kennewick.

The woman told police that one suspect was armed with a bat, another with a handgun, and she was hit in the head with a baseball bat. Her boyfriend and grandmother weren’t hurt.

Officers used a K-9 to search for the suspects but did not track them down. Officers also obtained a search warrant for the residence and found evidence of illegal drug sales going on. The woman’s 19-year old boyfriend, Jesse Godsil, was arrested for possession with intent to sell marijuana.