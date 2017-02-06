Truck crashes into Columbia River near Mattawa

A truck driver is hurt after crashing into the Columbia River off a highway north of Mattawa Monday.

Washington State Patrol says witnesses told police the driver was going too fast for conditions on SR243 S. just south of Shawanna when he lost control while driving near an S curve. Witnesses say the conditions were snowy and icy with slush on the roads. Troopers say the driver hit a guardrail and rolled down a hill into the Columbia River.

The driver was able to get out of the truck, with the cab remaining on the shore. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital after a crash.

Troopers say the semi truck trailer filled with apples, started floating down the river and Grant County PUD along with the WSP launched two boats and were able to pull it to shore before it got to the Priest Rapids Dam.

SR 243 MP18 CLOSED. Semi collision into Columbia River. Trailer w/ apples floating towards Priest Rapids Dam @GrantPUD assisting w/ recovery pic.twitter.com/j427lEWNOp — Trooper Brian Moore (@wspd6pio) February 6, 2017