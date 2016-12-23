Troopers: Wrong-way driver causes multiple car crashes near King City truck stop

Troopers say two people were hurt and 8 to 10 cars were involved in crashes or run off the road, when a wrong way driver went down 395 near the King City Truck stop.

Washington State Patrol says the driver went about 15 miles heading south in the northbound lanes from Highway 17 to the King City truck stop area on 395 Friday before slamming head-on into a SUV. Troopers say both the wrong way driver and one person in the SUV were hurt. Those in the SUV did have to be helped out by emergency crews because the doors were stuck following the crash.

Trooper Chris Thorson says the driver is believed to have caused 4 to 5 cars to swerve off the road. The driver also caused a semi to swerve into another car. He say they are investigating to see if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

