latest News

Trios Health IT administrator arrested for child sex trafficking

Richland Police Detective Athena Clark at press conference explaining arrest of 51-year-old for child sex trafficking charges. (July 13, 2017)

Posted By: Maecy Enger July 13, 2017

A 51-year-old Network Administrator at Trios Health has been arrested and faces Federal charges of child sex trafficking.

Richland Police Detective Athena Clark says John R. Pine/John R. Abrams met the 16-year-old female victim online and assaulted her in a local park.

“After the sexual assault occurred he continued to engage her online, leading her in the direction of sexually exploiting her and putting her into the sex trade where he could financially profit from this,” says Clark.

Detective Clark adds that there are no other known victims tied to this suspect, she has reason to believe that this was not his first attempt at this crime.

This comes on the heels of a multi-agency child predator sting operation which lead to 26 arrests.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

1 Comment on "Trios Health IT administrator arrested for child sex trafficking"

  1. MISTY | July 16, 2017 at 5:58 PM |

    My question is this, why is the picture of the defendant not showing?

Comments are closed.