Trial dates set for Benton County murder suspect

Murder suspect Theresa Wiltse appeared in a Benton County Courtroom Wednesday morning, where a judge set a date for her murder trial.

Both the prosecutor and defense agreed on the list of dates that was approved by a judge, Wiltse will appear for an omnibus hearing April 15th, a pretrial hearing May 5th and the trial is scheduled for May 22nd.

Wiltse is suspected of kidnapping and killing 69-year old Sandra Harris in November, then dumping her body in Kennewick. She was arrested after picking up a demanded $250,000 ransom.