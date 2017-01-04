latest News

Trial dates set for Benton County murder suspect

Benton County Superior court judge approves trial dates for Theresa Wiltse accused of murdering Sandra Harris. (Jan. 4, 2017)

Posted By: Maecy Enger January 4, 2017

Murder suspect Theresa Wiltse appeared in a Benton County Courtroom Wednesday morning, where a judge set a date for her murder trial.

Both the prosecutor and defense agreed on the list of dates that was approved by a judge, Wiltse will appear for an omnibus hearing April 15th, a pretrial hearing May 5th and the trial is scheduled for May 22nd.

Wiltse is suspected of kidnapping and killing 69-year old Sandra Harris in November, then dumping her body in Kennewick. She was arrested after picking up a demanded $250,000 ransom.

 

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

Be the first to comment on "Trial dates set for Benton County murder suspect"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*