A goaltender for the Tri-City Americans announced he is retiring from the league.
In a short statement the General Manager of the team, Bob Tory, said Evan Sarthou is leaving to “pursue post-secondary education opportunities.”
Tory wished Sarthou all the best in a statement adding, “We would like to thank Evan for the 4 years that he spent with our hockey club.”
His stats were also included in the press release and are listed below:
Season GP GAA SAV% SO
2016-17 25 3.56 0.901 0
2015-16 60 3.46 0.888 2
2014-15 28 3.10 0.906 7
2013-14 16 4.07 0.890 0
Total 129 3.46 0.895 9
Be the first to comment on "Tri-City Americans goaltender announces retirement"