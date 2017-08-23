latest News

Tri-City Americans goaltender announces retirement

Tri-City Americans former goaltender Evan Sarthou. (Courtesy: Tri-City Americans)

Posted By: Maecy Enger August 23, 2017

A goaltender for the Tri-City Americans announced he is retiring from the league.

In a short statement the General Manager of the team, Bob Tory, said Evan Sarthou is leaving to “pursue post-secondary education opportunities.”

Tory wished Sarthou all the best in a statement adding, “We would like to thank Evan for the 4 years that he spent with our hockey club.”

His stats were also included in the press release and are listed below:

Season             GP                  GAA                SAV%           SO

2016-17              25                     3.56                  0.901                0

2015-16             60                     3.46                  0.888                2

2014-15             28                     3.10                  0.906                7

2013-14             16                     4.07                  0.890                0

Total                  129                   3.46                  0.895                9

 

