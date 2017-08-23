Tri-City Americans goaltender announces retirement

A goaltender for the Tri-City Americans announced he is retiring from the league.

In a short statement the General Manager of the team, Bob Tory, said Evan Sarthou is leaving to “pursue post-secondary education opportunities.”

Tory wished Sarthou all the best in a statement adding, “We would like to thank Evan for the 4 years that he spent with our hockey club.”

His stats were also included in the press release and are listed below:

Season GP GAA SAV% SO

2016-17 25 3.56 0.901 0

2015-16 60 3.46 0.888 2

2014-15 28 3.10 0.906 7

2013-14 16 4.07 0.890 0

Total 129 3.46 0.895 9