Tri-Cities refugee resettlement organization disappointed in President’s executive order

An organization which helps resettle about 50 refugee families in the Tri-Cities community each year says it is “disappointed” with the President’s executive order.

Scott Michael with the Tri-Cities World Relief branch says the community has been very welcoming over the past several years. Micheal adds they would like to see new refugees, “start coming again as soon as possible.”

“Good people can disagree about this as far as welcoming new refugees and we understand that, but there are a lot of people in the Tri-Cities who have been welcoming refugees for years and who feel, like we do, that we can have security and have a secure refugee program and still be a welcoming nation for refugees,” says Michael.

He says many in the community have reached out about how they can help, he points to local lawmakers or petitioning to the White House about removing the ban as soon as possible.

World Relief TC is a group of churches, volunteers and agencies helping new refugees in the community.