Thursday 1/19/17 School Delays & Closures

DELAYS/CLOSURES (Thursday 1/19):

Washington Schools Closed:

Bethlehem Lutheran School: Closed. Before/After Care closed.

Benton Franklin Head Start: Closed. Early Head Start and Head Start Home Visits and Parent Teacher conferences are canceled and will be rescheduled.

Childrens Developmental Center: Closed

Christ the King School : Closed

Calvary Christian School: Closed UPDATE

Columbia Basin College: All campuses closed

Columbia-Burbank School Dist.: Closed

Finley Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

Granger Sch. Dist.: Closed

Grandview Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

Kingspoint Christian School: Closed for Thursday January 19

Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: Closed

Kennewick Sch. Dist.: Closed. Before and after-school activities canceled.

Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Closed

North Franklin Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

Mabton School District: Closed UPDATE

Othello Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

Pasco School District: Closed

Paterson Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

Prosser Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

Richland Sch. Dist.: Closed

St. Joseph’s Catholic School: Closed

Sunnyside Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

Toppenish Sch. Dist.: Closed

Touchet Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE

Tri-Cities Adventist: Closed

Tri-Cities Prep: Closed

Wapato Sch. Dist.: Closed

WSU Tri-cities: Closed. All classes are cancelled.

Wahluke Sch. Dist.: Closed

Yakama Nation Tribal School: Closed

Zilliah School District: Closed

Washington Schools 2-HR Delay:

Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast

Goldendale Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

Kahlotus School Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

St. Patrick Children’s Center: Open at 8:30 AM

Yakima School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. Morning classes canceled at YV-TECH. Algebra EOC Testing for juniors and seniors will begin at 10:00am.

Yakima Valley College: Due to inclement conditions, YVC is on a delayed start, opening at 10:15 this morning. This affects all campuses and learning centers.

Oregon Schools Closed:

Boardman & Irrigon schools in the Morrow County School District: Closed

Cove School Dist.:Closed

Elgin: Closed

Imbler: Closed

North Powder School District: Closed

Stanfield School District: CLOSED

Umatilla School District: Closed

NO AM ECSE Preschool in Boardman, Umatilla School District and Punkin Center (Hermiston) and La Grande

Ione School District: Boardman & Irrigon Students ONLY: Closed

Union School District: Closed

OCDC Headstart – North Central Ore.: Closed. OCDC Hermiston Center Closed, Boardman Center Closed, Irrigon Center Closed

Oregon Schools 2-Hour Delay:

Athena-Weston School District: 2-Hour Delay, Thorn Hollow routes WILL NOT RUN TODAY due to drifting and washouts.

BMCC Hermiston and Boardman 4 hr delay (open at noon), Baker 2 hr delay (open at 10 am), Pendleton and Milton Freewater running on schedule.

Hermiston Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late

La Grande School District: 2-Hour Late

Organizations:

Ben Franklin Transit Service: Start on time at 6:00 a.m. Due to ice, please be extra cautious when walking on sidewalks and transit center platforms.

Benton PUD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m. If there is an outage you can call 1-888-582-2176.

Hanford: Due to adverse weather conditions, non-essential Hanford employees should adhere to the following schedule: Day shift North of the Wye Barricade: Cancelled. Day shift South of the Wye Barricade: are directed to report to work at 11:00 a.m.. Do not report earlier. Swing and graveyard shifts: are on a regular work schedule for tonight. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to follow their normal work schedule. Winter driving conditions should be expected. Employees should use extra caution and plan for longer commute times. Call the Hanford Hotline at 376-9999 for updates and tune your car radio to 530 AM as you near the Hanford site.

Meals on Wheels: All Benton and Franklin County senior dining sites and home delivered meal services will be closed. UPDATE

PNNL: All essential employees on regular schedule, all non-essential employees come to work at 10 a.m.

Vit Plant: Due to hazardous road conditions, Hanford Vit Plant construction site work is canceled for Thursday, January 19. Vit Plant in-town offices and MHF non-manuals on updated work delay until 11am.

NW Energy: 2-Hour Delay

Franklin County Court: Delay, open at 10 a.m.