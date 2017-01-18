Thursday 1/19/17 School Delays & Closures

DELAYS/CLOSURES (Thursday 1/19):
Washington Schools Closed:
Bethlehem Lutheran School: Closed. Before/After Care closed.
Benton Franklin Head Start: Closed. Early Head Start and Head Start Home Visits and Parent Teacher conferences are canceled and will be rescheduled.
Childrens Developmental Center: Closed
Christ the King School : Closed
Calvary Christian School: Closed UPDATE
Granger Sch. Dist.: Closed
Grandview Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Kingspoint Christian School: Closed for Thursday January 19
Kiona-Benton City Sch. Dist.: Closed
Kennewick Sch. Dist.: Closed. Before and after-school activities canceled.
Liberty Christian School Tri-Cities: Closed
North Franklin Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Mabton School District: Closed UPDATE
Othello Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Pasco School District: Closed
Paterson Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Prosser Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Richland Sch. Dist.: Closed
St. Joseph’s Catholic School: Closed
Sunnyside Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Toppenish Sch. Dist.: Closed
Touchet Sch. Dist.: Closed UPDATE
Tri-Cities Adventist: Closed
Tri-Cities Prep: Closed
Wapato Sch. Dist.: Closed
WSU Tri-cities: Closed. All classes are cancelled.
Wahluke Sch. Dist.: Closed
Yakama Nation Tribal School: Closed
Zilliah School District: Closed
Washington Schools 2-HR Delay:
Dayton (WA) Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. No breakfast
Goldendale Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
Kahlotus School Dist.: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool
St. Patrick Children’s Center: Open at 8:30 AM
Yakima School District: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, Buses on snow routes. Morning classes canceled at YV-TECH. Algebra EOC Testing for juniors and seniors will begin at 10:00am.
Yakima Valley College: Due to inclement conditions, YVC is on a delayed start, opening at 10:15 this morning. This affects all campuses and learning centers.
Oregon Schools Closed:
Boardman & Irrigon schools in the Morrow County School District: Closed
Cove School Dist.:Closed
Elgin: Closed
Imbler: Closed
North Powder School District: Closed
Stanfield School District: CLOSED
Umatilla School District: Closed
NO AM ECSE Preschool in Boardman, Umatilla School District and Punkin Center (Hermiston) and La Grande
Ione School District: Boardman & Irrigon Students ONLY: Closed
Union School District: Closed
OCDC Headstart – North Central Ore.: Closed. OCDC Hermiston Center Closed, Boardman Center Closed, Irrigon Center Closed
Oregon Schools 2-Hour Delay:
Athena-Weston School District: 2-Hour Delay, Thorn Hollow routes WILL NOT RUN TODAY due to drifting and washouts.
BMCC Hermiston and Boardman 4 hr delay (open at noon), Baker 2 hr delay (open at 10 am), Pendleton and Milton Freewater running on schedule.
Hermiston Sch. Dist.: 2 Hours Late
La Grande School District: 2-Hour Late
Organizations:
Ben Franklin Transit Service: Start on time at 6:00 a.m. Due to ice, please be extra cautious when walking on sidewalks and transit center platforms.
Benton PUD: Delayed until 10:00 a.m. If there is an outage you can call 1-888-582-2176.
Hanford: Due to adverse weather conditions, non-essential Hanford employees should adhere to the following schedule: Day shift North of the Wye Barricade: Cancelled. Day shift South of the Wye Barricade: are directed to report to work at 11:00 a.m.. Do not report earlier. Swing and graveyard shifts: are on a regular work schedule for tonight. Essential employees needed to maintain minimum safe operations are to follow their normal work schedule. Winter driving conditions should be expected. Employees should use extra caution and plan for longer commute times. Call the Hanford Hotline at 376-9999 for updates and tune your car radio to 530 AM as you near the Hanford site.
Meals on Wheels: All Benton and Franklin County senior dining sites and home delivered meal services will be closed. UPDATE
PNNL: All essential employees on regular schedule, all non-essential employees come to work at 10 a.m.
Vit Plant: Due to hazardous road conditions, Hanford Vit Plant construction site work is canceled for Thursday, January 19. Vit Plant in-town offices and MHF non-manuals on updated work delay until 11am.
NW Energy: 2-Hour Delay
Franklin County Court: Delay, open at 10 a.m.
Be the first to comment on "Thursday 1/19/17 School Delays & Closures"