Three armed robberies in Kennewick believed to be connected

Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers is asking for help finding a man believed to be responsible for at least three armed robberies in Kennewick.

Another armed robbery in Kennewick happened Wednesday night at the Headies Tobacco Shop on Clearwater.

Kennewick Police say a man in a dark colored jacket and a blue handerchief as a mask went into the store at around 7:00 p.m., implied that he had a gun and demand cash.

Officers say when the clerk hesitated, the suspect displayed a handgun. He left on foot heading eastbound with some cash. Officers are looking through surveillance video to get more information about the suspect.

A similar sounding armed robbery occurred at the Pandora’s Box, a tobacco shop along Clearwater just after 7:00 p.m. last Tuesday. Officers say the man wearing a beanie hat walked into the store, implied that he had a gun, and demanded cash. Then on Monday, a man wearing a white handkerchief over his face as a mask and wearing a hoodie over his head, entered the 7-11 off Clearwater, implied he had a gun and demanded cash from the register.

Crime Stoppers describe the man as white, in his 20’s and between 5/08 and 5/10 tall with facial hair.

If anyone has any information about any of the armed robberies you are asked to call police.