Think you can keep your New Year’s Resolution? Study finds most Americans can’t

With the new year here, you may have made a New Year’s resolution, but according to a study by WalletHub, keeping that promise to yourself is another thing entirely.
“About 2/3rd’s of American’s make a New Year’s Resolution every year, 8% of them are successful in keeping a New Year’s Resolution. So we can’t even get into double digits there,” says Gonzalez.
Analyst Jill Gonzalez says it is unfortunately a trend they have found in the past few years. She says the top four resolutions revolve around weight loss at 49%, finance or saving more money at 33%, education or career goals at 26% and habit changes like stop smoking at 16%.
You can find the full list of resolution information at WalletHub’s website.
