Thank an officer, It’s National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day!

Communities in Washington are invited to show their appreciation for officers Monday, that is because it is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Brenda Donner with the Washington branch of the National Concerns of Police Survivors or C.O.P.S., says you can show your support through lighting your home blue, wearing blue or sending a message of support to your local officers.

She says the day started in 2015 and since then Seattle area Congressman Dave Reichert has petitioned the White House and all state Governors to recognize the day. She says Niagara Falls, one of the bridges in Seattle and Minnesota will be lit up blue, Monday night to show law enforcement support.

“Just to let folks know, ‘hey there is more than one narrative out there,’ there is a lot of negative publicity about our law enforcement officers and it was to counteract all the negativity out there,” says Donner.

Donner does add that there are officers out there that do deserve disciplinary action, but “people should not paint all law enforcement officers with such a broad brush.”