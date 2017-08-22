Ten arrested in local street crimes unit prostitution sting

Ten people were arrested after an undercover prostitution sting by local law enforcement last week.

Lieutenant Chris Lee with Richland police says on Thursday and Friday, the street crimes unit posted a fake advertisement as a woman offering services, which lead to six men being arrested. The operation also had officers respond to women offering their services, and that lead to four arrests.

Lieutenant Lee says they do not believe any of the woman were being trafficked, but instead were independent contractors.

He says the operation was not in response to any recent sting operations done by the ICAC, but an independent operation completed by the street crimes unit which includes officers from Richland, Kennewick and Benton County.

Deputies say the four women will face prostitution charges and the six men will be charged with soliciting a prostitute.

Females arrested for alleged prostitution:

Luz Maria Gutierrez of Wapato

Katherine Vailencour of Richland

Linda Silver-Garrett of Kennewick

Sillia Lockridge of Pasco

Males arrested for alleged solicitation of a prostitute:

Michael Lake of Pasco

Garry Dean Gorsuch of Kennewick

Mark Allen Phillips of Elgin, OR

Nana Kwame Asiedu Oefi of Richland

Vincent Anthony Walker of Richland

Gregory John Tevelde of Tipton, CA