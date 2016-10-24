Pasco police looking through surveillance video after teen hurt in hit & run accident

Pasco police say they are looking through surveillance video to determine more information about a car which hit a 14-year old boy at a crosswalk in front of his family and took off.

Officers say the boy was hit by a car at the intersection of 4th and Bonneville, Monday night. Witnesses say the older red car drove by, hit the boy, while they boy’s family was watching nearby and took off.

The teen was taken to the hospital and then flown to a hospital in Spokane.

Police say at this point they are looking for an older model red four-door with front-end damage, anyone who knows anything about the case to call them at 509-545-3510.