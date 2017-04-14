Suspect identified in White Swan robbery and assault

Officers say a suspect has been identified and the stolen property has been recovered from a robbery and assault case Tuesday which happened at a White Swan business.

Yakima County Sheriff Deputies say since the suspect has been identified as Yakama tribal member, they have turned the case over to the Yakama Nation Tribal Police and federal investigators.

On April 11, the victim told police he was working late, when a man wearing camo and a mask entered the break room, armed with a knife and they got into a struggle. The 61-year-old from Selah then said his attacker found his gun and hit him over the head several times.

The next day, the victim said he was actually hit with a flashlight, before the suspect took off with several items of the victims personal property.