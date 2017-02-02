Suspect charged with animal cruelty after three puppies left in Pasco trash can

A 33-year-old man from Kennewick has been charged with three counts of animal cruelty after newborn puppies were left in a trash can at a Pasco car wash in January.

Sergeant Scott Warren with Pasco police says the man told officers he believed the three dogs to be dead.

“They interviewed him, he was cooperative in the investigation and he is subsequently being charged with three counts of animal cruelty,” says Warren.

Warren says the department was notified by Animal Control that a Bulldog Car Wash employee had come across the three newborn puppies left in the trash can January 21st. Through surveillance video, officers were able to get a license plate and an address where they found the man. He was identified as the same person on surveillance video leaving the puppies in a trash can.

Officers say the puppies mother and another puppy at the man’s house were surrendered to animal control.