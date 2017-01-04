Sub-freezing temps can lead to frozen, broken pipes

Forecasters say we’re not likely to see temperatures rise even to freezing over the next several days. It’s those hard freezes that can lead to frozen and busted pipes.

Sean Doncastor is the owner of Precision Plumbing in the Tri-Cities, and says if you have a house that has experienced freezing pipes in the past, you should expect it to happen again, and be proactive. He recommends that you open up cabinets to allow warm air to circulate under sinks, to prevent them from freezing.

“Try to get some warmer air under those cabinets, maybe get a space heater, something that will circulate warm air.”

Regardless of whether you’re concerned about pipes freezing, you’ll want to know how to shut off the water at your home or business in case the worst happens.

“It’s always a good thing to know exactly where your main house shut-off is,” he said. “That way, if something devastating happens, you know exactly where to go to shut it off.”

Doncastor says you should also know how to turn off the water to your water heater. He says the hot water will often freeze before the cold water, and turning off the water heater will still allow cold water to run to faucets in your home until you can get the lines repaired.