Study: WA, OR rank in top ten most pet-friendly states

The Pacific Northwest loves four-legged companions, so much so, the two states ranked in the Top Ten Most Pet-Friendly States in the nation according to a new study.

Sarah Brown with SafeWise, which conducted the study, says both Oregon which ranked 6th and Washington in 10th, ranked high in pet friendly businesses, parks and strict animal abuse laws.

“I don’t think anyone should be surprised that they made the top 10 for this list, because they are known as really animal friendly outdoorsy people, and Oregon for instance has over 200 dog-friendly trails and parks,” says Brown.

Although, she did add there is room for improvement with both states sitting at the national average for no-kill shelters. Only 25% of the nation’s animal shelters are no kill.

The state that came out on top was Maine, with over 76 dog-friendly parks and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels.