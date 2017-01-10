Study: Seattle ranks first as best city for STEM professionals

STEM jobs are outpacing other professions about 2 to 1 right now, according to data collected in a new study.

But it may not come as a huge surprise, but Jill Gonzalez with WalletHub says Seattle leads the top 100 largest cities in being the best place for STEM professionals.

“Seattle 12% STEM employment, Portland 8%, Spokane only 4%, so we really are seeing these numbers decrease the farther we get from Seattle,” says Gonzalez.

Portland ranked 44th ranking higher in opportunities for professionals and Spokane came in 62nd ranking higher in a STEM friendly environment.

Overall, Washington has the highest projected number of STEM jobs per capita needed by 2020, which is 13.8 times higher than in Las Vegas with the lowest number at 1.08%.