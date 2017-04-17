Stolen parrot returned

The owners of a green parrot named, “Beany” have their pet back just days after it was swiped from their front porch.

Kennewick Police say the bird, along with its cage, was taken from a home in Kennewick on April 10th. The owners had placed the bird outside so he could get some fresh air, and later discovered the bird and cage missing.

Fire fighters at a fire station on Morain St. noticed the cage outside a bay door at the station as they were responding to a call Saturday morning.

Police don’t have any information about who took the bird, or who returned it.