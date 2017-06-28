State lawmakers file emergency legislation to stop West Richland marijuana store

After learning that a technicality in state marijuana legislation could allow a retail marijuana shop to open next door to a preschool in West Richland, Rep. Brad Klippert (8th Dist.) filed emergency legislation to close the loophole.

Last week, officials with the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) said in a letter to West Richland officials that a preschool doesn’t meet the criteria that would require marijuana retail stores to be established at least 1,000 feet from them.

Leaders with the city of West Richland had contacted the agency after learning that a retail marijuana store had been granted a license to operate less than 400 feet away from Kids Space Preschool and Learning Center on Arena Road.

“A pre-school isn’t one of the protected entities protected in WAC 314-55-050(10a),” Rebecca Smith, Director of Licensing and Regulation with LCB told West Richland officials through a letter. “While elementary and secondary schools would be considered a restricted entity, a pre-school would not. I conducted research regarding the pre-school also being a daycare center, and wasn’t able to find anything to support that claim.”

The initial marijuana legislation prevented pot shops from opening within 1,000 feet of a playground, elementary school, secondary school, public park, video game center, or library. On Wednesday, Klippert filed an emergency amendment that would add Child Care Center to the list, and expands the definition of playgrounds to include any public, private, or personal playground.

The amendment also bans the LCB from renewing the license of any marijuana retail store that was established near a preschool before the amendment was put into place.

Lawmakers are near the end of a third special session as they try to come up with a state budget. Lawmakers could vote on the amendment and have the governor sign it before the end of the week.