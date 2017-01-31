Spokane votes to prohibit creation of religious registry

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – The Spokane City Council has unanimously passed an ordinance that would prohibit city employees from assisting in the creation of a registry based on religious preference.

The council voted 7-0 on Monday night to approve an ordinance that outlaws any city employee from participating in the development of “a program that requires, or has the effect of requiring, persons to register on the basis of religious affiliation, belief, or conduct.”

The Spokesman-Review reported that opponents accused council president Ben Stuckart of grandstanding for political purposes and making a boogeyman out of President Donald Trump.

Though Trump proposed the creation of a registry for Muslims during his campaign, that proposal has not been included in a flurry of executive actions the president has taken since assuming office earlier this month.