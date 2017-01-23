Special election ballots mailed out this week for regional school bonds

Voters should start to see special election ballots and information pamphlets in their mail boxes this week.

Richland spokesman Steve Aagaard says the district sent out the information ballot Monday. The district is proposing a $99 million bond for 10 school improvements.

“Part of this bond is just to build new elementary schools, one in West Richland and one in South Richland, couple of the other big projects is replacing some of the older elementary schools, Badger Mountain Elementary School and Tapteal, another one that people might be interested in is the modernization of the Richland High School auditorium,” says Aagaard.

According to the Benton County Auditor website, ballots for the Special Election February 14th will be sent out on January 25th.

Finley, Grandview, Prosser, Pasco and Columbia School Districts also have bonds up for vote in the special election.